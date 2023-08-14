Unhappy Harden Basketball

Philadelphia guard James Harden gestures during a game against the Nuggets on Jan. 28 in Philadelphia.

 Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — James Harden appears determined to sever ties with the Philadelphia 76ers after the star guard called team president Daryl Morey a liar at a promotional event in China.

Harden's comments — video of which surfaced Monday — came almost seven weeks after he picked up his $35.6 million option with the 76ers for this season and then promptly said he wanted to be traded.

The Sixers told Harden's agent, Mike Silverman, over the weekend that Morey was unable to find a suitable deal and the franchise was not compelled to deal him unless it could find a package that would enhance their chance to contend, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the negotiations were not made public.


