Nobody blocked more shots per game, nor had better defensive numbers at the rim this season, than Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr.

And voters noticed.

The Memphis big man was announced Monday night as the NBA's defensive player of the year, becoming the second player to win the award while wearing a Grizzlies' uniform. He joins Marc Gasol in that club, after the Spaniard did it a decade ago.


