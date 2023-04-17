Let the news come to you

Anthony Davis scared Los Angeles Lakers fans by grabbing at his right shoulder and saying he couldn't move his arm.

Luckily for the Lakers, Davis rebounded from a stinger and returned for the start of the third quarter. Yet injuries over the span of a couple hours Sunday sidelined two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, two-time All-Star Ja Morant and Tyler Herro, keeping them from finishing their playoff openers.

Injuries to some of the NBA's top stars has dimmed the start of this postseason with title hopes possibly fading just as quickly depending on how bad they're hurt.


