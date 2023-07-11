NBA Draft Basketball

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, center, stands for a photo with potential first-round draft picks on June 22 at the Barclays Center before the NBA Draft in New York.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Monday that he believes all leagues have to continue keeping an incredibly close eye on gambling trends within their sport, mindful of issues that the NFL in particular has had to address in recent months.

Silver — who has been a longtime proponent of legalized sports betting frameworks within sports — spoke in Las Vegas, part of a moderated discussion as part of the Associated Press Sports Editors convention. He said he draws the analogy to insider trading, and how leagues, he believes, are finding ways to stay ahead of major problems.

"I think that public markets worked very well in this country," Silver said. "But the other side of a public market is the potential for insider trading. And there's very sophisticated algorithms, etc., that track it. It's not that different in sports now, especially when you get higher volumes of betting. You have very sophisticated computers; when they see aberrational betting ... you're going to get caught."


