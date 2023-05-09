Knicks Heat Basketball

Heat forward Jimmy Butler reacts after scoring against the Knicks on Monday in Miami. 

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

MIAMI — The lead was shaky at times. The shooting went cold. The building got tense. There were moments when the Miami Heat looked like they were about to get themselves into trouble.

And they found a way — again.

The unpredictable ride of the eighth-seeded Heat continues, with Miami on the brink of yet another trip to the Eastern Conference finals. Jimmy Butler had 27 points and 10 assists, Bam Adebayo finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Heat topped the New York Knicks 109-101 on Monday night.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you