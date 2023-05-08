Celtics 76ers Basketball

Philadelphia guard James Harden reacts after scoring past Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) on Sunday in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — James Harden had a new friend he called his good-luck charm in the arena and the grit he needed to turn in a vintage effort — in the form of tying and winning shots —for the 76ers.

Looking down-and-out in the previous two games, Good Game James saved the 76ers in Game 4.

Harden hit the floater with 16 seconds left in regulation that tied the game, buried the go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining in overtime and scored 42 points to help the Sixers stave off a wild Boston Celtics comeback in a 116-115 victory on Sunday.


