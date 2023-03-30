Let the news come to you

SAN DIEGO — The number of San Diego State teams that have won an NCAA Division I championship can be counted on one finger.

Many Aztecs fans and alumni have no idea because it happened 50 years ago and the school dropped men’s volleyball in 2000. Brian Dutcher, who has been on campus for 24 years, does know about that championship and would love to double the school’s total when he coaches the Aztecs in their first Final Four.

“Volleyball. Men’s volleyball. Chris Marlowe,” Dutcher said, referring to one of the stars of that 1973 team, who went on to win a gold medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and once broadcast SDSU basketball games on local TV. “They’re hard to get so you value every one of them when you can get one.”


