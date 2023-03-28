NCAA Florida Atlantic Kansas St Basketball

Florida Atlantic players celebrate after defeating Kansas State in the Elite 8 on Saturday in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — After being knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by a Florida Atlantic team that has defied expectation and description all season, Kansas State coach Jerome Tang described the secret to the Owls’ success under coach Dusty May.

“Well, when you draw up plays with X’s and O’s, on some teams, all the O’s don’t have to be guarded so you can put your X’s in the right spot to make it hard for the team to score on offense,” Tang said. “Every one of his O’s can score the ball, and that’s what makes it hard to guard. It doesn’t matter if they can score 30; they can all shoot, they can all dribble, they can all pass, and that puts your defense in a bind.”

The Owls (35-3) from Boca Raton, Florida, are heading to the Final Four for the first time in school history with Division I’s winningest team, a collection of interchangeable pieces that has been greater than the sum of the parts.


