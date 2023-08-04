Let the news come to you

Diana Taurasi is an icon in the world of hoops, and the perennial All-Star known as the “White Mamba” added another milestone to her illustrious WNBA career on Thursday night.

The 41-year-old became the first player in WNBA history to score 10,000 points, hitting the mark with a long 3-pointer during the third quarter of a game against the Atlanta Dream. She had season-high 42 points in Phoenix’s 91-71 victory to push her total to 10,024.

Like most of the greats in any sport, Taurasi has said she has always cared more about winning than milestones and records.


