Lakers Warriors Basketball

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, shoots against Warriors forward Kevon Looney during Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday in San Francisco.

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — LeBron James no longer has to do it all against Stephen Curry on the big stage, not even close. Anthony Davis plugs the middle and takes away the easy chances inside. Dennis Schröder has the energy to help chase No. 30 all over the court. D'Angelo Russell can hit a big shot with a hand in his face.

That's the thing about these new-look Lakers — they take so much pressure off the game's all-time scoring leader and LeBron believes in them, even with the defending champions on a 14-0 run with their home crowd rocking.

Davis had 30 points, 23 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots, James added 22 points and 11 rebounds dueling with Stephen Curry in their latest postseason showdown, and Los Angeles held off a late flurry by the Golden State Warriors to win an entertaining Game 1 in the Western Conference semifinals 117-112 on Tuesday night.


