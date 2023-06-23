NBA Draft Basketball

Bilal Coulibaly greets NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected seventh overall by the Pacers during the NBA Draft on Thursday in New York.

 Associated Press

For a brief moment, Bilal Coulibaly was an Indiana Pacer. Then, he was traded to the Washington Wizards.

A whirlwind night for Coulibaly at the NBA draft on Thursday was part of a memorable one for his country.

It’s a time of basketball renaissance for France with four players drafted from that country — and two of them going to the San Antonio Spurs. This is the second straight year — third time overall — that four or more French players have been taken in the same draft.


