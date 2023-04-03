NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball

Iowa's Caitlin Clark, left, and Monika Czinano react to an official's call during the second half of the women's NCAA Championship game against LSU on Sunday in Dallas.

 Associated Press

DALLAS — Iowa star Caitlin Clark was whistled for a technical foul late in the third quarter with her team trailing LSU by nine points in the NCAA championship game.

The bigger problem for the Hawkeyes was the call meant a fourth personal foul for the junior scoring sensation, moments after front court leader Monika Czinano had picked up her fourth.

Clark never fouled out, while Czinano and fellow senior McKenna Warnock did as Iowa never made a serious run in the fourth quarter of a 102-85 loss to the Tigers on Sunday.


