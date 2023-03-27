NCAA Louisville Iowa Basketball

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shows off the trophy as she celebrates after an Elite 8 win against Louisville on Sunday in Seattle.

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — Caitlin Clark put on quite a show, having one of the greatest performances in NCAA Tournament history to help Iowa end a 30-year Final Four drought.

She had 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the No. 2 seed Hawkeyes to a 97-83 win over fifth-seeded Louisville on Sunday night and send the team to its first women's Final Four in since 1993.

"I dreamed of this moment as a little girl, to take a team to the Final Four and be in these moments and have confetti fall down on me," said Clark, who is a Iowa native.


