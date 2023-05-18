Heat Celtics Basketball

Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives to the basket against Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) on Wednesday in Boston. 

 Associated Press

BOSTON — Jimmy Butler scored 35 points, including 20 after halftime, and the Miami Heat rallied in the second half to beat the Boston Celtics 123-116 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night.

Miami trailed by nine at the half before turning it around with a franchise playoff-record 46 points in the third and outscoring Boston 66-50 over the final two quarters. It was Butler's fifth game with 30 or more points this postseason and he added seven assists, six steals and five rebounds.

"One of the premier two-way basketball players of this association. ... That's what we needed." Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Down the stretch Jimmy was able to do everything we needed – as a scorer and as a facilitator."


