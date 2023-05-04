Let the news come to you

BOSTON — The Celtics walked off the court angry and frustrated after giving up home-court advantage in their series-opening loss to the 76ers.

Boston called on those emotions — and its defense — to dominate in Game 2.

Jaylen Brown scored 25 points and the Celtics rolled past Philadelphia 121-87 on Wednesday night, spoiling the return of new league MVP Joel Embiid.


