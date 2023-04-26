APTOPIX Clippers Suns Basketball

Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dunks over Clippers center Mason Plumlee (44), forward Nicolas Batum (33) and guard Norman Powell (24) during Game 5 of a first round playoff series on Tuesday in Phoenix.

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — Devin Booker unleashed a torrent of offense in the third quarter rarely seen in NBA playoff history, hitting shots from every corner of the gym.

The Phoenix Suns needed just about every one of them.

Booker scored 47 points, including 25 in a spectacular third quarter, to lead the Suns past the Los Angeles Clippers 136-130 on Tuesday night and win the Western Conference first-round playoff series in five games.


