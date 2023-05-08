Nuggets Suns Basketball

Suns forward Kevin Durant shoots over Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon during Game 4 of a Western Conference semifinal game on Sunday in Phoenix.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

PHOENIX — The Denver Nuggets — understandably — were putting a huge share of their defensive pressure and attention on Phoenix’s high-scoring duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in the fourth quarter of Game 4 on Sunday night.

“We were trying to make other guys beat us not named Booker, not named Durant,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone explained.

Landry Shamet obliged.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you