Trail Blazers Jazz Basketball

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives past Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during a game on March 22 in Salt Lake City.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Damian Lillard wants to be traded to the Miami Heat. The Portland Trail Blazers know this yet haven’t abandoned hope that the seven-time All-Star changes his mind.

And whether he does or not, the Blazers insist that they’re in no hurry.

General manager Joe Cronin, at the news conference where the team unveiled its new five-year, $160 million contract with Jerami Grant, spoke at length about the impasse with Lillard. He offered no specifics on talks — not negotiating publicly — and revealed that he hasn’t spoken with Lillard since the franchise cornerstone asked to be traded.


