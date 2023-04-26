Let the news come to you

DENVER — Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic has his bandmates back together. They're making up for lost time, too.

Paired again in the playoffs with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., Jokic and his crew made quick work of short-handed Minnesota, closing out the Timberwolves with a 112-109 win in Game 5 of their first-round series Tuesday night. Denver, the No. 1 seed in the West, will face a Phoenix Suns team led by its own terrific trio — Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Kevin Durant — starting Saturday at Ball Arena.

The trifecta of Murray, Porter and Jokic haven't been plugged in at the same time for the playoffs since the NBA bubble in 2020. It was a magical time, too, in Florida, when the team advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they lost to LeBron James and the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.


