Nets Irving Trade Basketball

Nets guard Kyrie Irving is shown during the first half against the Pistons on Jan. 26 in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Unable to get a new contract, Kyrie Irving is looking for a new address.

The All-Star guard has asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade, a person with knowledge of the details said Friday.

The request comes less than a week before the trade deadline and possibly signals an ending to his tenure with the franchise, either then or after this season ends.


