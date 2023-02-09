Suns Nets Trade

Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks to drive against Bulls guard Coby White (0) on Jan. 4 in Chicago.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant’s time in Brooklyn ended early Thursday when the Nets agreed to trade him to the Phoenix Suns, a person with knowledge of the details said.

The Suns will send Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft compensation to the Nets for the 13-time All-Star.

The Suns also receive forward T.J. Warren in the deal, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is not yet official.


