Victor Wembanyama's first basket on Sunday night looked so easy. He deflected a pass, ran it down, dribbled twice and dunked the ball with his left hand.

And 15,000 people — about four or five times the size of the usual crowd at his home games — roared.

He's called a generational talent, though really, there's never been one in France quite like Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3, 19-year-old, soon-to-be No. 1 pick in the NBA draft is on his farewell tour of his homeland, playing his final pro games there before he comes to North America and accepts the challenge of trying to truly become the game's next superstar.


