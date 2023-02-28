Let the news come to you

Scoot Henderson is starting to watch the Harry Potter movies. He can easily explain what inertia is. He can’t understand why one of his friends always seems to beat him when they go online to play Madden.

In his spare time, he also is getting ready for the NBA draft.

As the playoff push starts in the league, so does the draft push for those who will expect to hear their names called by Commissioner Adam Silver this June. Everybody knows French phenom Victor Wembanyama likely will be picked No. 1. There shouldn’t be much mystery about who’s going No. 2, either — with Henderson, an explosive point guard who has been drawing comparisons to Russell Westbrook, the consensus choice.


