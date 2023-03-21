Heat Pistons Basketball

Pistons coach Dwane Casey argues with an official during a game against the Heat on Sunday in Detroit.

 Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons entered the season with a young nucleus led by Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft. There was talk of a new phase of their rebuild.

Instead, they appear poised to finish with the worst record in the NBA.

An injury to Cunningham limited him to 12 games this season, and Detroit has lost 14 of its last 15 to fall to 16-56. The Eastern Conference’s second-worst record belongs to the Charlotte Hornets, who have dealt with their own major injury to LaMelo Ball. Instead of showing progress in 2022-23, both teams have had to spend another season being patient.


