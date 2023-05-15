76ers Celtics Basketball

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid watches from the bench as the 76ers fall behind the Celtics on Sunday in Boston.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

PHILADELPHIA — Trust the Process?

Joel Embiid doesn’t even trust his teammates. At least the ones not named James Harden, just the players — ones like Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey that he’s won a lot of games with over the years — that he deemed didn’t rise to the occasion for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Yet, when the 76ers truly needed Embiid to play like an MVP, where was he?


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you