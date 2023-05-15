Lakers Warriors Basketball

Lakers forward LeBron James warms up for Game 5 of the team’s second-round playoff series against the Warriors on Wednesday in San Francisco.

 Associated Press

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — As his NBA career approaches the dawn of its third decade, LeBron James plays almost exclusively alongside teammates who grew up watching him dominate their game.

He has played against the sons of his basketball contemporaries, and he has played against one of his own 18-year-old son’s former high school teammates. That son, Bronny, is headed to college at USC in the fall, an achievement that sparks a father’s proud smile whenever he mentions it.

Signs of time’s passage are all around the 38-year-old James, yet the new top scorer in NBA history is defying all conventional wisdom about growing older in his mercilessly athletic sport.


