White Sox Grifol Baseball
Buy Now

White Sox general manager and senior vice president Rick Hahn speaks before introducing new manager Pedro Grifol on Nov. 3 in Chicago. 

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There's been a shift in how general managers evaluate players — caused by restrictions on defensive positioning that start next season.

"We, like I'm sure everybody, have done our due diligence to make sure that we're in a good place as we're entertaining opportunities in both trades and free agency, as well as what we have from within," New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday at the general managers' meetings. "The expected regression or addition to their performance. And you try to factor it all in."

GMs held their annual meetings at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip that includes a shiny silver piano used by Liberace, positioned next to the elevator bank where agents congregate between meetings. At a nearby lounge, agent groups met before annual free-agent pitch meetings with teams, starting an often drawn-out process.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you