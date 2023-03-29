Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

PHOENIX — It was the defining moment of the recently finished World Baseball Classic: Japan's star pitcher Shohei Ohtani vs. United States slugger Mike Trout. Ninth inning. Two outs. One-run game.

Team USA pitcher Merrill Kelly said the storybook scene was just as dramatic for the players in the dugout as it was for fans watching. But he also admitted there was a thought that crept through his head.

"How are we possibly going to put a pitch clock on a situation like this?" Kelly said.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you