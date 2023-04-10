Athletics Rays Baseball

Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe, right, high fives third baseman Isaac Paredes after the team defeated the Athletics on Sunday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

 Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays are on such a roll, the only question is which of their stats is most impressive.

They’re the first team to start 9-0 since the 2003 Kansas City Royals. They’ve scored the most runs in baseball (75) and allowed the fewest (18).

They’ve won every game by at least four runs. The last team to win this many in a row by at least four — at any point in the season — was the 1939 New York Yankees, who did it for 10 straight games.


