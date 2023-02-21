Phillies Baseball

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner smiles during a spring training workout on Friday in Clearwater, Fla.

 Associated Press

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The past few years have been a bit of a whirlwind for Trea Turner. They included a World Series title in Washington, a trade to Los Angeles — and then an 11-year, $300 million contract that brought him back to the NL East.

The one constant amid all that: Turner has played with some pretty impressive teammates. And that's not about to change.

"I've been on some really, really good teams with some great players — last year being one of them," Turner said Sunday. "That's kind of the beauty and the difficult thing about baseball. The best teams don't always win. Just because we got a lot of talent in here and a lot of good guys, and they made it to the World Series last year, doesn't mean it's going to happen again. You've got to put in the work."


