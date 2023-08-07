Diamondbacks Twins Baseball

Matt Wallner of the Twins runs the bases after a home run to defeat the Diamondbacks on Sunday in Minneapolis.

 Associated Press

There's been a sense all season that whoever wins the AL Central will be the weak link in the American League playoffs.

The Minnesota Twins would probably take issue with that.

The Twins have opened a bit of distance between themselves and the mediocrity that is the rest of their division. After four straight victories, they lead Cleveland by 4 1/2 games. Their run differential — a respectable plus-47 — is better than Philadelphia and San Francisco, two teams that are in postseason position in the NL.


