Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge, left, and Giancarlo Stanton look to the stands before throwing out baseballs during a spring training workout on Monday in Tampa, Fla.

 Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Giancarlo Stanton may play right field at times in New York Yankees' home games this year and Aaron Judge could be shifted to the more spacious left field in the Bronx.

"I think I have more of a flow when I'm in the outfield," Stanton said Tuesday after the Yankees' second full-squad workout. "Being in the outfield, you're kind of more engaged in the game whereas DH you're inside a lot of the time staying warm and hitting, and kind of watching the game from the TV as opposed to being out more engaged."

Gold Glove winner Harrison Bader, acquired at last year's trade deadline, figures to get the bulk of the starts in center.


