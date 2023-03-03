Rangers Padres Baseball

Padres outfielder Juan Soto bats during the first inning of a spring training game against the Rangers on Wednesday in Peoria, Ariz.

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — Juan Soto was very good, but not great, after he came to the San Diego Padres in a midseason blockbuster deal.

His excellent start in spring training this season is a reminder of how much of a game-changer he can be.

The outfielder — who is still just 24 years old — had six hits in his first eight spring at-bats, including three doubles, a homer, a stolen base and six RBIs. It’s already been an eventful camp for the Padres, who signed third baseman Manny Machado to a $350 million deal that could keep him with the team through 2033.


