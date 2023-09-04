Orioles Diamondbacks Baseball

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, right, takes the ball from relief pitcher Kyle Nelson against the Orioles on Sunday in Phoenix.

 Associated Press

The race for final wild card in the National League is shaping up to be a tight one.

What it hasn’t been — at least lately — is particularly good baseball.

At the end of Sunday’s games, Arizona, Miami and San Francisco were tied for that last postseason spot at 70-67. Cincinnati was percentage points behind at 71-68. None of those four teams, however, has a positive run differential. And none of them has a winning record since the All-Star break.


