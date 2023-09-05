Angels Athletics Baseball

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani walks to the dugout after striking out against the Athletics on Sunday in Oakland, Calif.

 Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani’s agent says the Los Angeles Angels’ two-way superstar is determined to continue his career as both a pitcher and a hitter after he recovers from his latest elbow injury.

Nez Balelo said Monday that he thinks it’s “inevitable” that Ohtani will need some sort of procedure to heal the ligament tear in his pitching elbow, but they’re still gathering opinions on whether that procedure should be Tommy John surgery or a nonsurgical remedy as he heads into free agency this winter.

“There’s not a question in his mind that he’s going to come back and he’s going to continue to do both, like we have the last few years,” Balelo said.


