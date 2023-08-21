Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez laughs as a teammate douses him with water as they celebrate a win over the Orioles on Aug. 11.

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — The Seattle Mariners were mostly sellers at the trade deadline three weeks ago, dealing closer Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a move signaling that this year probably wouldn’t end in the postseason.

Julio Rodríguez had other ideas.

The young All-Star recently finished a four-day stretch for the ages, setting an MLB record with 17 hits in those four games and helping to push the Mariners back into the American League playoff race.


