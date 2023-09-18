Rays Orioles Baseball

Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier reacts after hitting a game-tying double against the Rays on Sunday in Baltimore.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

If it feels like the Baltimore Orioles have accomplished something historic these past couple years, there are some numbers that back that up.

After beating Tampa Bay in extra innings Sunday, the AL East-leading Orioles are 93-56 for a winning percentage of .624. Two years ago, they finished 52-110 (.321). Only one team has ever improved its winning percentage by .300 or more within two seasons, according to Sportradar.

That was the New York Giants, way back at the beginning of the modern era. They went from 48-88 (.353) in 1902 to 106-47 (.693) in 1904. Their improvement of .340 will remain the record for at least a little longer because it's mathematically impossible for the Orioles to surpass it this year. But Baltimore, which clinched a playoff berth Sunday, could still join the Giants with an improvement of over .300.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you