Mets Braves Baseball
Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright throws against the Mets on Saturday in Atlanta. 

 AP

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlanta Braves ace Kyle Wright treats his last 10 or so warmup pitches as if he's already facing an opponent in the opening inning.

Madison Bumgarner lets his final few bullpen tosses fly with far more intensity than at first pitch.

Miami's Jesús Luzardo takes a moment to briefly step off the rubber, remove his hat and breathe, then reminds himself it's time to be competitive even with the practice throws.

