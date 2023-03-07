WBC Japan The Next Ohtani ?

Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki works out at a team camp of the World Baseball Classic on Feb. 19 in Miyazaki, Japan.

 Associated Press

TOKYO — In Japan they call pitcher Roki Sasaki the “Monster of the Reiwa Era,” which translates roughly into a “once-in-a-generation superstar.”

In simple English, Sasaki is likely to be the next big thing out of Japan following Shohei Ohtani, who debuted five years ago with the Los Angeles Angels.

“He’s got velocity, and his forkballs and sliders are great. He is something special,” San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish said of Sasaki at Japan’s training camp for the World Baseball Classic.


