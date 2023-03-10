Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper joined his teammates at spring training and hasn't ruled out being back by the All-Star break following Tommy John surgery.

"Things can change either way," the two-time National League MVP Harper said Thursday. "I could be after, I could be before. But as right now that's the date we kind of solidified. We're not going to rush. We're going to be smart about it."

Dressed in red Phillies shorts with pinstripes and a white workout shirt, Harper sat on top of a picnic table outside the clubhouse.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you