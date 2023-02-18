Key Dates Baseball

Manny Machado says he plans to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the San Diego Padres after this season.

Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with the Padres in February 2019, a deal that gives him the right to terminate the agreement after this season and become a free agent. The third baseman, who turns 31 in July, would forfeit $150 million from his current deal, which calls for a $30 million annual salary through 2028.

"Obviously the team knows where I stand, my situation with the opt-out coming," Machado told reporters Friday at the Padres' spring-training camp in Peoria, Arizona. "I think I've expressed that I will be opting out after this year, but I think my focus is not about 2024. I think my focus is about 2023, what I can do to this ballclub, what I've done for this organization and what we're going to continue to do here. I think we've got something special here growing and I don't think anything's going to change."


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

