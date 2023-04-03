Orioles Red Sox Baseball

The Baltimore Orioles were off and running in the first two games of the pitch clock era.

The Orioles stole five bases in their opener at Boston and then five more in the series' second game. They became the first team with 10 steals in their first two games since at least 1901. The new clock in the majors means pitchers can't delay too long when trying to hold runners close, and there's also a limit on pickoff throws.

One early indication of how this might go came in Baltimore's 10-9 win over the Red Sox on Thursday. Adam Frazier, who stole 41 bases in the first seven years of his career, got a comically big jump while swiping second in that game. The Orioles already have Jorge Mateo and Cedric Mullins, the American League's top two base thieves in 2022. Those two have combined for seven steals through three games this year. If players like Frazier are also getting in on the act, look out.


