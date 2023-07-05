SAN DIEGO — It appears Major League Baseball just lost one of its biggest attractions at the All-Star Game: Shohei Ohtani on the mound.
Ohtani said he doesn't expect to pitch in next week's showcase after leaving the Los Angeles Angels' 8-5 loss to the San Diego Padres with a blister on the middle finger of his right hand Tuesday.
"It's going to be pretty tough. As of now I'm planning on not pitching," Ohtani said through an interpreter.
The two-way superstar could still play a significant role if he's healthy enough to remain the starting designated hitter for the American League next Tuesday in Seattle.
Ohtani exited on the mound against the Padres in the sixth inning. When his spot in the lineup at DH came up in the ninth, he was replaced by a pinch-hitter.
"When I came out of the game I was kind of in the moment, so we will see about going forward the next few days," Ohtani said. "On the pitching side, I have like nine, 10 days until the next start so hopefully I will heal in time."
Ohtani was pulled after giving up consecutive home runs to Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth with none out in the sixth.
The right-hander's start had been pushed back a day due to a cracked fingernail. His velocity was down Tuesday, and he left trailing 5-1.
"It was hard for me to put full pressure on it," Ohtani said.
He left his previous start as a pitcher but remained in the game as the DH and homered, giving him 10 strikeouts and two home runs in a 4-2 win against the Chicago White Sox.
"It's my understanding they put an acrylic nail on there because of where it was cracked and it might have just irritated the skin on the side of the finger," Angels manager Phil Nevin said. "It felt like he just didn't have command of his pitches going into the sixth and we talked about it and he felt good and warmed up and he gave me a thumbs up."
Asked if the blister would hamper Ohtani's ability to bat, Nevin said: "I don't think so. It's just the tip of the middle finger and I think he's going to be OK."
Ohtani's exit came several hours after the Angels learned they'll be without fellow All-Star slugger Mike Trout for several weeks because of a broken left wrist, suffered when he fouled off a pitch Monday night.
Trout said he anticipates returning this season.
"Of course," Trout said Tuesday. "I've had other guys reach out who've had this surgery before, or had this injury before. I don't know if it's going to need surgery or not. We'll know in the next couple of days, I guess. Some guys came back in four weeks, some guys take a little longer just to see how their body heals."
The slugger fouled off a 0-1 pitch from Nick Martinez leading off the eighth inning and immediately shook his left arm. Nevin and a trainer came out to check on the slugger and he left the game.
"I kind of knew it wasn't good. It's another freak thing," Trout said. "It's nothing crazy serious, so obviously I'm going to miss a little bit of time, but it's not season-ending."
Trout, a three-time AL MVP, was selected to his 11th All-Star team on Sunday and 10th straight as a starter. He was hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs.
