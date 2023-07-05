Angels Padres Baseball

Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the third inning against the Padres on Tuesday in San Diego.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

SAN DIEGO — It appears Major League Baseball just lost one of its biggest attractions at the All-Star Game: Shohei Ohtani on the mound.

Ohtani said he doesn't expect to pitch in next week's showcase after leaving the Los Angeles Angels' 8-5 loss to the San Diego Padres with a blister on the middle finger of his right hand Tuesday.

"It's going to be pretty tough. As of now I'm planning on not pitching," Ohtani said through an interpreter.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you