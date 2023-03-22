APTOPIX WBC Baseball US Japan

Japan pitcher Shohei Ohtani celebrates after defeating the United States in the World Baseball Classic final on Tuesday in Miami.

 Associated Press

MIAMI — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout had dreamed of this moment, along with millions of fans throughout Japan and the United States: the two biggest stars on the planet, longtime teammates, facing each other at 60 feet, 6 inches, the world title at stake.

Of course, the count went full.

And then Ohtani got Trout to swing under a slider on the outside corner, sealing Japan's 3-2 win Tuesday night and its first World Baseball Classic title since 2009.


