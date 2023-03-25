Let the news come to you

The Texas Rangers aren’t wasting any time in seeing what they have in Jacob deGrom.

The ace right-hander, who signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers in the offseason, will face Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola when the 2023 Major League Baseball season opens next Thursday.

All 30 clubs will be in action that day for the first time since 1968.


