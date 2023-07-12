APTOPIX All Star Game Baseball

Elias Díaz (35), of the Rockies, celebrates his two-run home run with Nick Castellanos (8), of the Phillies, in the eighth inning of the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday in Seattle. 

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — Shining brightly in the Emerald City, the National League snapped a losing streak that lasted more than a decade.

An unheralded catcher from Colorado delivered the big blow.

Elias Díaz hit a two-run homer off Félix Bautista in the eighth inning, and the NL snapped a nine-game losing streak in the All-Star Game with a 3-2 win over the American League on Tuesday night.


