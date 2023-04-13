Beer Sales Eighth Inning Baseball

A baseball fan looks at the offerings in a beer cooler at PNC Park before a game between the Pirates and the Astros on Wednesday in Pittsburgh. 

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — Thanks to the pitch clock, the action is moving much faster at Major League Baseball games.

It also means a little less time for fans to enjoy a frosty adult beverage.

To combat that time crunch, at least four teams — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers — have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season. Others, like the Miami Marlins and New York Mets, still have seventh-inning cutoffs, but haven't ruled out changes.


