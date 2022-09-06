Minor League Unionization Baseball
Tampa Tarpons manager Rachel Balkovec, center, exchanges fist bumps with her players while making her debut as a minor league manager of the Tarpons, a Single-A affiliate of the Yankees, on April 8 in Lakeland, Fla.

 AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association asked management Tuesday to voluntarily accept the union as the bargaining agent for minor leaguers.

Bruce Meyer, the union’s deputy executive director, sent a letter to MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem that claimed a majority of minor leaguers had signed authorization cards.

The MLBPA, which reached its first collective bargaining agreement for major leaguers in 1968, launched the minor league unionization drive on Aug. 28. Players with minor league contracts, who earn as little as $400 weekly during the six-month season, would become their own bargaining unit within the MLBPA.

