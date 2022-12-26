Mets Correa Baseball
Buy Now

Then-Twins shortstop Carlos Correa hits an RBI double against the Royals on Sept. 13 in Minneapolis. 

 AP

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

NEW YORK — The Carlos Correa saga has taken another turn.

The Mets, much like the San Francisco Giants, have concerns with Correa's physical, which he took Thursday in New York, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Correa's surgically repaired right leg is the issue, with the club having apprehensions over the integrity of the leg.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you