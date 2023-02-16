MLB Media Day Baseball

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks on Wednesday during the spring training media day in Phoenix.

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher has focused on Las Vegas of late as a new home for the franchise.

Manfred, speaking Wednesday at baseball's Cactus League media day, isn't closing the door on the team remaining in Oakland.

"I think Mr. Fisher wants to make the best deal to secure the future of the A's, whether it's in Oakland or in Las Vegas," Manfred said. "They need a new stadium. I think that's kind of beyond debate."


